Chicago Pharmacist Charged With Selling Scores of CDC Vaccine Cards on eBay

Read it at The United States Department of Justice
Chicago pharmacist Tangtang Zhao was arrested Monday for allegedly selling Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards online. Zhao, a licensed pharmacist, sold over 120 authentic vaccination cards on eBay to nearly a dozen buyers for $10 a pop, police say. He has been charged with 12 counts of theft of government property. “Stealing and selling COVID-19 vaccination cards is inexcusable and will not be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge Lamont Pugh III of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. If convicted, Zhao could face 10 years for each count.