Chicago Police Ban Foot Chases Over Petty Crimes
OVERHAUL
The Chicago Police Department announced a new policy Tuesday that prohibits officers from chasing someone on foot for minor offenses or because they run away from police, the Associated Press reports. Although no victims were specifically mentioned in the announcement, it comes after Chicago police killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez in separate incidents. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the policy, which should take effect by the end of the summer, allows for police to pursue someone if they suspect the person is committing a felony, a Class A misdemeanor, such as domestic violence, or a dangerous traffic offense, such as drunk driving. It bans foot chases over offenses like parking violations or drinking in public. But cops can still chase someone who they think are about to commit a serious crime or who pose “an obvious threat to any person.”