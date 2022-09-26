Chicago Cops Nab Intruder Who Trekked Up 5 Flights of Stairs—Up Fire Escape
NOT ROUTINE
A man found himself in an intense standoff with Chicago police officers Monday morning after sneaking into and disrupting a SWAT training. The unnamed man sauntered his way into a Chicago Police Department building by climbing five flights of stairs up the fire escape. Once he reached his destination, he snuck into a room where the training was held and immediately went for a table stacked with guns. However, the guns were not loaded with ammunition. Officers eyed the man making his way to the table and alerted armed officers who were not part of the training about the intrusion. “That notification has an immediate response from officers from other parts of the building,” police superintendent David Brown said. “The person… points those guns at officers, and is fired upon.” The man was hospitalized but is expected to recover.