Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson Fired for ‘Intolerable Actions’: Mayor
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday morning that the city’s police chief has been fired after less than four years on the job for “intolerable” actions. The decision came after an internal investigation found that Eddie Johnson had intentionally misled the public during a recent press conference. He claimed that missing his high blood pressure medication on Oct. 17 triggered an incident in which he was found asleep at the wheel of his police-issued vehicle at a stoplight. He later told the mayor that he had “a couple of drinks with dinner” before he fell asleep in his car, The Chicago Sun-Times reported. Lightfoot said that she knew “definitively” that Johnson was not telling the truth, and called his conduct “unbecoming of an officer.” While he was under investigation last month, Johnson announced in a press conference that he was retiring because he wanted to spend more time with his family.
A passerby had discovered Johnson slumped at the wheel and called 911 to report the incident. He reportedly drove himself home after he woke up and officers arrived at the scene.