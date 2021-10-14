CHEAT SHEET
Chicago Police Union Chief Tells Officers: Withhold Your Vaccination Status
The chief of Chicago’s police union urged officers to boycott the city’s requirement to report their COVID-19 vaccination status in a video posted late Tuesday. City employees who do not inform the city government of whether they are vaccinated by Friday will be placed on unpaid leave. Unvaccinated workers will be required to be tested twice a week. Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said that if enough officers do not comply, “It’s safe to say that the city of Chicago will have a police force at 50 percent or less for this weekend coming up.” Catanzara also said he would mount a legal challenge to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s order.