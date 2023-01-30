Chicago Prosecutor Ditches Charges Against Convicted Sex Offender R. Kelly
TRAPPED IN PRISON
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Tuesday that she will drop four indictments against R. Kelly that accused the R&B artist of sexual abuse and assault. “Our office has decided not to expend our limited resources and court time with the indictments,” said Foxx during a press conference at the Cook County Administration Building on Monday. The “Trapped in the Closet” singer was previously convicted in June on racketeering conspiracy charges, locking him in the clink for the next 30 years. He is also scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 23 after he was convicted on charges relating to child pornography and sex abuse. The Cook County charges were the first to be announced following the airing of the explosive Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, though they quickly took a backseat to the federal investigations. R. Kelly’s legal team did not respond to a request for comment.