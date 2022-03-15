Chicago Cop Escapes Charges for Killing 13-Year-Old With His Hands Up
‘NO WINNERS HERE’
Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx said Tuesday she would not be charging the Chicago cop who killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo last year. An investigation concluded that Officer Eric Stillman “reasonably believed himself to be in apparent danger of losing his life or suffering great bodily injury.” Cops encountered Toledo and a friend in a Chicago alleyway at about 2:30 a.m. on March 29, 2021. The pair had been firing a gun, triggering a ShotSpotter alert. Stillman chased Toledo down the alley, yelling at him to drop the gun, body-cam footage showed. Stillman then fired one fatal shot at Toledo at about the same time Toledo turned around, dropped the gun and raised his hands. “The timing of these actions was less than one second,” the Cook County report said. Foxx’s office said prosecutors wouldn’t be able prove that Stillman knew Toledo had dropped the gun when he fired. “There are no winners in this situation,” Foxx said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Foxx also said Tuesday that she would not be charging Officer Evan Solano in the death of Anthony Alvarez, 22, as she believed Solano reasonably felt his life was in danger as he pursued Alvarez and shot him from behind.