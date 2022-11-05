Chicago Principal Removed Over Student Wearing Nazi Costume
UNDER INVESTIGATION
Chicago Public Schools has removed a principal for his response to a student wearing a German military costume on Halloween and doing a Nazi salute. Jones College Prep Principal Joseph Powers stood next to the student as he marched on stage during a school costume contest to a booing crowd. The incident made rounds in a viral Twitter thread, causing Powers to send an email to the school community. “I certainly understand and regret the discomfort and harm felt by some members of our school community,” he said. “Please be assured that we take the well-being of all students seriously and do not tolerate hateful expressions of any kind. In this situation, it certainly appears this was not the intent of the Halloween costume.” The Chicago Teachers Union called for Powers’ removal Friday, with students planning a walkout for Monday. In April, Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez declined to fire Powers following separate allegations of mishandled reports of sexual misconduct, poorly managed school finances and a failure to address systemic discrimination issues. Powers will remain out of his job “pending the results” of the school systems’ investigation, the school district said.