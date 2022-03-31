White Teacher Pulled From Classes After Feud Over Black Doll’s ‘Lynching’
DETENTION
Chicago Public Schools has removed a white teacher who hung a Black doll from a cord by the neck in a classroom at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School. The controversy ignited Monday when a Black history teacher spotted the doll in the colleague’s classroom and confronted the teacher. The confrontation turned into a heated argument that students caught on video. According to Principal Joyce Kenner, CPS is now leading the investigation into the white teacher’s conduct, and the teacher will remain outside the classroom until the inquiry is complete. Administrators and CPS Title IX officers are working together “to not only investigate and respond, but to elevate student voice in the process,” Kenner wrote in an email. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a petition calling for the teacher’s removal, and alleging that the teacher had a history of being problematic, had over 400 signatures as of Wednesday evening.