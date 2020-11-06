Chicago Rapper King Von Dies in Atlanta Shooting: Reports
‘CAN’T BELIVE IT’
Chicago Rapper King Von was shot and killed in Atlanta, according to reports. “It’s with great sadness that I have to confirm that King Von has passed away. I spoke with his manager who luckily has survived being shot and is currently recovering in the hospital. However, Von manager did confirm that Von was shot and did not make it,” YouTuber DJ Akademiks tweeted on Friday. Several rappers also expressed their sadness for the up-and-coming rapper’s death, including Chance The Rapper who tweeted: “Wow. This year was so tough. rip von God bless him and his family I can’t believe it.”
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, three unidentified people died in a shooting that involved police outside a nightclub in downtown Atlanta early Friday morning. TMZ reported that Von was one of three victims, and it’s unclear who shot him. “That physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups,” Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said. “Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well.”