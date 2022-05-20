‘Shooting Like Crazy’: 2 Killed, 8 Injured in Barrage of Bullets Near Chicago McDonald’s
‘OUTRAGEOUS’
Ten people were shot, two fatally, in a shooting outside a McDonald’s in Chicago in what Mayor Lori Lightfoot called an “outrageous act of violence.” Chicago police said the shooting took place at about 10:41 p.m. Thursday in the 800-block of North State Street. Two men were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The eight wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, with at least one of them undergoing surgery, fire officials said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. At least one person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said. Witness Deonna Jackson, 18, told the Chicago Sun-Times a fight started outside the McDonald’s and quickly escalated. “When the fight first started, we were right next to them,” she said. “We had to run because I didn’t want anyone to swing on me.” “We get to 7/11, we turn around and they just get to shooting, to shooting like crazy.” The Chicago shooting comes after a recent spate of gun violence in the U.S. Ten people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket on Saturday by an 18-year-old gunman. On Thursday, four people were shot at a high school graduation ceremony in Louisiana.