Chicago Sky Coach Calls Her Player’s Nasty Foul on Caitlin Clark ‘Not Appropriate’
LEARNING MOMENT
The coach of the player who shoulder-checked Caitlin Clark in a flagrant-1 foul that sent the star rookie to the floor released a statement on Monday, calling the foul “not appropriate” and not representative of the team’s values. In a statement, Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon called it a learning moment for Chennedy Carter. “Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game,” Weatherspoon said. “She and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are. Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this, as we all will.” Clark appeared to shrug off the violation, telling reporters, “It is what it is. It’s a physical game,” although her coach called the check “unacceptable” and vowed to submit it to the league for review. The Indiana Fever narrowly won Saturday’s heated match by one point.