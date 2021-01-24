CHEAT SHEET
Chicago Teachers Union Votes Down Resuming In-Person Classes
The Chicago Teachers Union voted to continue remote learning on Sunday until they are vaccinated for COVID-19, defying an order from school district officials to resume limited in-person work. Teachers were scheduled to return to in-person work on Monday, preparing for a limited re-opening of K-8 schools on Feb. 1. Only about 19% of students returned for in-person instruction this month, according to WBEZ Chicago. According to the AP, the school district told teachers that it would not begin vaccinating them until mid-February. While the union’s contract prohibits striking, union officials argued that they are prioritizing their safety.