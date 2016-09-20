Chicago to Hire More Than 900 New Cops

CHEAT SHEET
The Chicago Police Department plans to hire more than 900 additional police officers in response to the city’s surge in homicides, the department’s communications director announced. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson will make the announcement official on Wednesday. The force has more than 12,000 officers and has not had such a big hiring push in many years. In August alone, there were 90 homicides in the city—the highest number in two decades—and there have been 500 overall this year.