Democratic National Convention Locks in 2024 Venue
WINDY CITY WIN
Chicago will host the Democratic National Convention in 2024, President Joe Biden said Tuesday. The “Second City” beat out Atlanta and New York City, who were also in competition to be the site. Local leaders lobbied for months to convince national party leadership to make Chicago the host. “Chicago is the only choice and a place where the DNC can truly shine,” then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news conference last July, adding that the convention would have a ”dramatic, positive economic impact” on the city. Last week’s mayoral win for Brandon Johnson may have also given Chicago an extra edge over its competition. Johnson, a progressive union organizer, beat out a more centrist tough-on-crime candidate. It was a big win for young Democrats, who came out in droves to vote for Johnson, and may have given Chicago the energized momentum it needed to win the DNC lottery.