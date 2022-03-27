Train System Customer Assistance Guy Shoots Man in Station
TRAIN RAGE
A Chicago transportation worker was charged with first-degree attempted murder after he shot a rider after an argument. Customer assistant employee Sylvester Adams, 53, got into full-out brawl with another man in the city’s 95th Red Line station Saturday, during with the man pushed Adams before leaving down some stairs. Adams allegedly grabbed a gun—that he was not supposed to have at work—and fired 10 shots at the man, hitting him in his lower abdomen, back, and left leg. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition while Adams, who was on the clock, was arrested. The Chicago Transit Authority said Adams should not have had a gun at work—aside from the fact that he allegedly used it to shoot someone—and it was working to fire him. Adams was also charged with unlawful use of a firearm, according to WBBM.