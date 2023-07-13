Tornado Derails Newscast as Weatherman Tells Colleagues to Seek Cover
TAKE COVER
A dystopian Chicago skyline was covered in charcoal clouds Wednesday night as tornado sirens blared throughout the city. CBS Chicago’s meteorologist Albert Ramon was in the thick of it. Mid-broadcast, Ramon was showing viewers the path of the storm when he suddenly realized it was headed straight for the CBS studio. He changed tune and addressed his peers on-air. “Newsroom, time to get out of the newsroom,” Ramon said. “If you want to, you can come to our level—we’re in the most protected part of the building—but we’ve got to get away from windows now. Control room, you should be in good shape.” According to the National Weather Service, multiple tornadoes hit the Chicago area Wednesday evening, including one at O’Hare International Airport on the city’s north side.