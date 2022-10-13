CHEAT SHEET
Chicago Woman Allegedly Killed and Dismembered Landlord
A Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing her landlord. Sandra Kolalou, 36, was also charged with concealment of a homicide after she reportedly dismembered the victim and tossed parts of her remains into Lake Michigan. The victim, 69-year-old Frances Walker, owned the house on the Northwest Side of the city Kololau was living in, and where her remains were found. The alleged killer had reportedly been given an eviction notice shortly before Walker’s death. Kolalou was also arrested in January for tackling an elderly woman in a condo building and trying to force an inhaler into her mouth, according to an arrest report. She pleaded guilty in 2012 to two misdemeanor counts of simple battery.