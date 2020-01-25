Chicago Woman Shot Three State Troopers, Killing One, Before Turning Gun On Herself Inside Cigar Bar

Read it at WGNTV
A 51-year-old Chicago woman shot three state troopers, killing one, before taking her own life inside a cigar bar in suburban Chicago on Friday night, according to WGNTV. Surveillance video shows Lisa McMullan sitting behind a group of people who were watching a big screen TV in the cigar bar’s media room before standing up, pulling out a gun and shooting a man, who happened to be a retired state trooper, in the head. She then shot two other men—both state troopers—before fatally turning the gun on herself, according to local news reports. The shooter’s motive and connection to the men is not known at this time.