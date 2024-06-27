Phone of U.S. Woman Missing at Bahamas Yoga Retreat Found
PARADISE LOST
Taylor Casey was reported missing on June 20 after she didn’t turn up for her morning classes at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on a secluded resort island in the Bahamas. Casey, 41 of Chicago, was last seen on the island the evening before, and hasn’t been found since, according to CNN. Her mother, Colette Seymore, wrote in a Facebook post that her family is “deeply concerned,” about Casey’s safety. Fears over Casey’s safety have only heightened after authorities found Casey’s cellphone in the ocean on Wednesday. Bahamian police have deployed a fleet of drones, search-and-rescue dogs and divers to find Casey, according to CNN. Casey has been practicing yoga for 15 years, according to Seymore and had traveled to the retreat “to fulfill a long-term goal of deepening her practice.” Seymore added that she believes Casey is in danger because she intended to share the details of her experience when she came back. “Taylor would never disappear like this,” Seymore said. Bahamian police as well as Casey’s family and friends are all searching for Casey, Seymore even told CNN she would be traveling to the Bahamas.