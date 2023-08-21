CHEAT SHEET
    Chicago Woman Arrested for Threats to Kill Donald and Barron Trump

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Donald Trump pictured with his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron in 2017.

    REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

    The feds arrested a Chicago woman on Monday after she was accused earlier this month of threatening to shoot Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron, in a string of disturbing emails. Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, faces a charge of transmitting threats to kill or injure, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago. “I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Baron (sic) Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get,” Fiorenza allegedly wrote in a May 21 email to the headmaster of a school in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump and Barron live. Two weeks prior, Fiorenza allegedly sent a similar email to the school’s leader saying she would “slam a bullet” into Barron. Fiorenza, who made her first appearance in court on Monday, is expected to be extradited to face trial in Florida. Citing a public Facebook profile, the Chicago Tribune reported that Fiorenza is a former social studies teacher who frequently posted about the the Illuminati.

    Read it at Chicago Tribune
