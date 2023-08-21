Chicago Woman Arrested for Threats to Kill Donald and Barron Trump
The feds arrested a Chicago woman on Monday after she was accused earlier this month of threatening to shoot Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron, in a string of disturbing emails. Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, faces a charge of transmitting threats to kill or injure, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago. “I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Baron (sic) Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get,” Fiorenza allegedly wrote in a May 21 email to the headmaster of a school in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump and Barron live. Two weeks prior, Fiorenza allegedly sent a similar email to the school’s leader saying she would “slam a bullet” into Barron. Fiorenza, who made her first appearance in court on Monday, is expected to be extradited to face trial in Florida. Citing a public Facebook profile, the Chicago Tribune reported that Fiorenza is a former social studies teacher who frequently posted about the the Illuminati.