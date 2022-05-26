Chicago’s Homeless ‘Walking Man’ Lit on Fire While Lying Down
SENSELESS
A 75-year-old homeless man was drenched in flammable liquid and lit on fire in downtown Chicago early Wednesday morning, police said. Joseph Kromelis is a well-known figure among the city’s homeless population who often walks around the downtown area; hence his nickname, “Walking Man.” Kromelis was lying down and asleep when a suspect, who authorities say was caught on surveillance cameras going into the city’s metro system, lit him on fire. Kromelis sustained burns on almost half of his body before a security guard from a nearby building put the blaze out with a fire extinguisher. A local police officer said he was told Kromelis, who is in critical condition, is unlikely to survive. Nearly six years ago to the day, Kromelis was attacked by someone with a baseball bat.