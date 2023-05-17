CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Radio Producer Absent After Threats to ‘Bone’ Conservative’s Mother

    CRUDE!

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    The Chicago skyline is subdued in this photo made May 29, 2001, as more than a dozen of downtown buildings.

    Sue Ogrocki/Reuters

    Shane Riordan, executive producer of “Parkins & Spiegel” on Chicago’s 670 The Score, has been notably absent from the show ever since threatening Friday to fornicate with a rival radio host’s mom. The mother in question is that of Dan Proft, a conservative talk show host who echoed a common right-wing grift from another host that Chicago is “like a war zone.” Riordan took the slander of his city personally—after some Twitter beef between the two, he took it to the air. “Dan, I’ll have sex with your mother,” Riordan said to his cohosts on the show. “Dan Proft, you bring your mother over here and I’ll bone her.” Proft, whose mom is “dearly departed,” posted the clip on Twitter and issued a threat. “Shane, you said you’d give me your address. Please do so at your convenience,” Proft tweeted.

    Read it at Chicago Sun-Times