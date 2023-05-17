Radio Producer Absent After Threats to ‘Bone’ Conservative’s Mother
CRUDE!
Shane Riordan, executive producer of “Parkins & Spiegel” on Chicago’s 670 The Score, has been notably absent from the show ever since threatening Friday to fornicate with a rival radio host’s mom. The mother in question is that of Dan Proft, a conservative talk show host who echoed a common right-wing grift from another host that Chicago is “like a war zone.” Riordan took the slander of his city personally—after some Twitter beef between the two, he took it to the air. “Dan, I’ll have sex with your mother,” Riordan said to his cohosts on the show. “Dan Proft, you bring your mother over here and I’ll bone her.” Proft, whose mom is “dearly departed,” posted the clip on Twitter and issued a threat. “Shane, you said you’d give me your address. Please do so at your convenience,” Proft tweeted.