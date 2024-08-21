Chick-Fil-A Set to Launch a... Streaming Platform?

Popular fast food restaurant Chick-Fil-A is planning to launch a streaming service as soon as the end of 2024 which will produce game shows, reality shows and a plethora of family-friendly content, a new report from Deadline claims.

Sources close to the matter told the outlet that Glassman Media, the studio behind Dax Shepard and Justin Timberlake’s Fox show, Spin the Wheel and NBC’s The Wall is in talks to produce a game show for the network.

Sugar23, the studio behind True Detective and 13 Reasons Why, may also work with Glassman to produce the game show.

The Daily Beast reached out to Sugar23 for comment.

Deadline reported that Chick-Fil-A has already come up with a $400,000 per 30 minutes budget and ten episode order for its unscripted ventures.

Scripted projects, along with animated ones, may be added later.

Top Gear producer Brian Gibson is also reportedly joining up to handle programming. Gibson has also been courting other producers for the venture.

The fast food chain did not respond to a request for comment on the venture.

If launched, Chick-Fil-A wouldn’t be the first restaurant to break into the industry. In the 1960s, McDonald’s launched the McDonaldland TV series, which ran 246 episodes and several off-shoot movies.