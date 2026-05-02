Chick-fil-A Worker Arrested for $80K Mac and Cheese Fraud Scheme

A Texas man allegedly turned comfort food into a cash machine. Police in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas, arrested 23-year-old Keyshun Jones after investigators uncovered what they describe as an $80,000 refund scam centered on mac and cheese, according to USA Today. The scheme dates back to November 2025, when the owner of a local Chick-fil-A flagged suspicious activity. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Jones—who had been fired a month earlier—slipping behind the counter while it was unattended and ringing up roughly 800 orders of mac and cheese, only to immediately refund them to his own credit cards. The alleged haul totaled just over $80,000. Authorities said Jones spent months evading arrest before he was finally taken into custody on April 17. He now faces charges including property theft, money laundering, and evading arrest. Records from Tarrant County Jail show he remains in custody with a bond set at $110,000. For now, the only thing getting dished out is jail time.