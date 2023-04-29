Chief Justice John Roberts’ Wife Made Millions From Top Law Firms: Whistleblower

Read it at Insider
Jane Roberts—wife of Chief Justice John Roberts—made over $10 million in commission as a legal recruiter for the nation’s top law firms, according to a whistleblower complaint covered by Insider. “When I found out that the spouse of the chief justice was soliciting business from law firms, I knew immediately that it was wrong,” Kendal Price, who filed the complaint and once worked alongside Jane Roberts, told Insider. At least one of the firms that Jane Roberts received a commission from reportedly later had a case before Chief Justice Roberts. Price is calling for public scrutiny of Jane Roberts’ income, given the influential position of her husband, Insider reports.