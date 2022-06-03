Secret Service Was Warned of Mike Pence Being in Danger Just Before Jan. 6 Riot
SECURITY RISK
The chief of staff to Mike Pence alerted the then-vice president’s lead security agent on Jan. 5, 2021, that Pence faced a security risk because Donald Trump planned to publicly turn against him, according to The New York Times. The day after that warning from Marc Short, more than 2,000 Trump supporters, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” breached the Capitol while Pence was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win. Trump had been pressuring Pence since the November 2020 election to stall Biden’s victory by rejecting election results from some states, arguing that Pence had the power to do so as vice president. But Pence, after asking his staff to look into his powers surrounding the certification, told Trump he didn’t have that kind of authority. It’s unknown what, if anything, was done with the security warning.