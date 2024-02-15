Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Comforted Terrified Teen During Shooting
‘JUST BREATHE’
As gunfire rang out at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade, high school sophomore Gabe Wallace said he found comfort in a most unlikely source: the Chiefs’ own head coach, Andy Reid. Huddling for safety in Union Station, Wallace, separated from his friends in the panic, said he was bleeding from the temple from a fall he’d taken when Reid stepped forward to offer support. “Andy Reid was trying to comfort me, which was nice,” Wallace, brimming with tears, told the Kansas City Star. “He was kind of hugging me, just like, ‘Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe.’ He was being real nice and everything.” The terrified teen said the head coach tried to calm him and others reeling from the shooting. The violence, which unfolded as an estimated 1 million people gathered to celebrate the Chiefs’ Sunday night victory, left one dead and more than twenty others injured on Wednesday, turning a citywide celebration into a tragedy.