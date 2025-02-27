Chiefs Kicker Visits Trump at White House After Losing Super Bowl

Travis Kelce fans can rest easy—the Kansas City Chiefs star’s NFL career is not over yet. Kelce confirmed on Thursday that he will not retire after 12 years in the league, Page Six reported. “I’m coming back, for sure,” the 35-year-old told Pat McAfee in a text that the sports analyst read out loud on his self-titled ESPN show. “Gonna try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop,” Kelce wrote. Although the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl title in 2023 and 2024, the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 20-22 in 2025. Following the loss, Kelce teased his retirement plans on an episode of his new podcast, New Heights. “I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year,” he said. The Kansas City Chiefs star said that the “wear and tear” on his body was undeniable. “It’s a lot of time spent in the building focusing on your craft, and that process can be grueling,” he said, claiming that the “all in” mindset can also take a toll. But Kelce said he could not end his career on a sour note in his text to McAfee: “Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”
