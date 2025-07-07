Chiefs Owner’s Family Loses 9-Year-Old Girl in Texas Flood Tragedy

A 9-year-old cousin of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has been named as one of the victims of disastrous flash flooding in Texas.

Janie Hunt was attending an all-girls Christian summer program, Camp Mystic, when heavy rains in central Texas, centered around Texas Hill Country and Kerr County, caused the Guadalupe River to burst its banks over the July 4 weekend.

Janie, from Dallas, was the great-granddaughter of oil billionaire William Herbert Hunt, who was the brother of Clark Hunt’s father and Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt.

The youngster was at the camp in the community of Hunt, Kerr County, for the first time, alongside six of her cousins, all of whom survived, according to her family.

The mother of 9-year-old Janie Hunt confirmed to me she did not survive. 💔



Officials believe 27 Camp Mystic girls are still missing due to catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River. @FOX4 #txwx pic.twitter.com/tM3aX8Vcy9 — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) July 5, 2025

Her grandmother, Margaret Hunt, told reporters that she was in Vermont when she was told about the flooding by family members. Mrs Hunt immediately sped to the reunification center in Ingram, Texas.

When she arrived, she was asked to identify the body of Janie at a nearby funeral home.

Chloe Childress, an 18-year-old counselor at Camp Mystic, was among those who died when flash flooding swept through the camp. The camp’s director, Dick Eastland, also succumbed to the violent waters, the New York Times reports. He died while trying to save girls at the camp, according to family members.

Items lie scattered inside a cabin at Camp Mystic after deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas, U.S., July 5. Sergio Flores/REUTERS

An 8-year-old girl, Sarah Marsh, also died at the camp, as did four other children, according to the New York Post. Eleven people have also been reported as missing, 10 girls and a counselor.

Tavia Hunt, Clark Hunt’s wife, posted a tribute to Janie on Instagram. “Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives — including a precious little Hunt cousin, along with several friend’s little girls,” she wrote, in part, before sharing bible verses.

Overall, at least 81 people have died in the floods, while 41 people, including the young girls and a counselor at Camp Mystic, remain missing.

A drone view shows the Guadalupe River and damage from flooding near Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas. Evan Garcia/REUTERS

The National Weather Service has warned of more rain to come. The agency extended a flood watch over much of south-central Texas for Monday.

“Thunderstorms are expected to increase across portions of central TX over the next few hours with areas of slow movement and locally heavy rainfall,” it said.