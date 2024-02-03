CHEAT SHEET
    Chiefs Star Reveals How Taylor Swift Won Over Travis Kelce’s Teammates

    MISS CONGENIALITY

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens

    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid gave a glowing review of his teammate Travis Kelce’s new girlfriend, mega pop star Taylor Swift. “She’s very, very sweet,” Reid told TMZ Sports of the music icon. “She found a way to compliment everyone she talked to. I don’t understand why she’s getting all the hate,” he added. “She’s an awesome person, awesome artist all around.” Swift has been a regular in the stands at boyfriend Kelce’s games, drawing her own dedicated fans to the sport while raising groans from some diehard football fans, who blame her for drawing attention away from the game itself. But Swift, a pro at shaking off the haters, probably isn’t going anywhere––despite a scheduled tour appearance in Japan on Feb. 10 she could go all the way to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 to see the Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers. Not bad for a rookie.

