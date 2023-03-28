Wolf-Masked Chiefs Fan on the Run After Suspected Bank Robbery
HOWLING MAD
A Kansas City Chiefs fan known for dressing up as a wolf is on the run after being charged with a bank robbery, according to a report. Xaviar Babudar—better known to football fans as “Chiefsaholic”—was out on bail over charges of robbing a bank in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to the New York Times. The 28-year-old then failed to appear at a hearing on Monday, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Babudar, who amassed thousands of followers on social media as he showed off betting slips for stakes worth thousands of dollars, was arrested in December after allegedly using what authorities described as a “CO2 pistol” to rob a credit union in Tulsa. After being released on bail last month, a bail bondsman who paid his $80,000 bond found Babudar’s hotel room in Tulsa—where Babudar was ordered to remain as part of his release—unoccupied.