Girl, 3, Among Those Injured in Airport Pepper Spray Attack

A three-year-old girl is among 21 people injured after a “group of four men” allegedly stole a suitcase from a woman in a car park elevator and unleashed a “form of pepper spray” at Heathrow Airport in London. Officers were called to the Terminal 3 parking lot at 8:11 a.m. local time on Sunday, and a 31-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the attack, The Sun reported. According to the Metropolitan Police (Met), five people were taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries. “Our team have been working at pace today to review CCTV from the area and speak with witnesses at the scene,” Commander Peter Stevens said in a statement. Officers continue to search for additional suspects and information related to the attack. Stevens added that, at this stage, the incident is believed to be an isolated event involving a group of people known to each other. A witness who arrived at the airport on Sunday and was caught up in the incident told The Guardian that “everyone was coughing and looking at each other thinking how weird it was that we were coughing at the same time.” In 2024, Heathrow was named the busiest airport in Europe by OAG’s Global Airline Schedules Data.