Child, 5, Among Seven Killed as Tornadoes Terrorize South
A 5-year-old child was reportedly among seven people killed Thursday as powerful winds and tornadoes brought devastation to Georgia and Alabama. In Georgia, Butts County Coroner Lacey Prue said a passenger had been killed when a tree fell on a vehicle in Jackson. Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the passenger was a 5-year-old child, adding that an adult in the same vehicle had to be taken to the hospital in serious condition. The tragic death in Georgia came in addition to six other fatalities in Alabama’s Autauga County, where an estimated 40 homes were razed by a tornado, the county’s emergency management director, Ernie Baggett, told the Associated Press. At least a dozen others in the area were injured and rushed to hospital, Baggett added.