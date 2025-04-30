Child Damages Painting Worth $56 Million in Netherlands

Michelle Obama changed her outlook on spanking when she realized how it made her feel. The former first lady, who shares daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, with former President Barack Obama, shared the revelation on her IMO podcast with brother Craig Robinson. “I felt silly,” after spanking her daughters, Obama said during the Wednesday episode’s conversation with Damon and Marlon Wayans. “I took a couple spankings for me to be like, yeah, you know what? But I felt like, you know, this is a little kid and the fact that I can’t think of any better way to get my point across than to smack somebody on the butt, I felt embarrassed.” That said, Obama wouldn’t classify herself as a new-school kind of parent. “I want to be a proponent for reinstating some of the stuff that we had,” in older generations, she explained. For example, when kids say, “‘I hate my mom.’ It’s like, you better say that in your head, in your room,” she continued. “You don’t say that out loud. You know, parents are too afraid to set those kinds of boundaries. And I think that’s also part of the challenge that we’re facing in this generation.”
The shortest song ever to reach the Billboard Hot 100 chart isn’t by Lady Gaga or Taylor Swift. It’s actually Hollywood comedian Jack Black’s Minecraft Movie meme jam ”Steve’s Lava Chicken,” which received 7 million streams nationwide in one week alone. Between April 18 and April 24, the 34-second-long bop debuted at No. 78 and also reached No. 10 on the Hot Rock Songs chart. Black is a key member of rock duo Tenacious D, and his tune booted out Kid Cudi’s 37-second “Beautiful Trip” for the historic record. A Minecraft Movie has been a high-grossing hit since its premiere on April 4, earning $800 million worldwide in less than a month. The video game-themed film stars Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Danielle Brooks, and follows a brother and sister as they join a legendary crafter to save the world of Minecraft from an evil sorceress.
A child damaged a painting worth around $56 million at an art museum in the Netherlands. A young visitor got too close to American artist Mark Rothko’s “Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8” at the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam. A spokesperson for the museum said that the artwork “sustained superficial damage,” the child leaving “small scratches” in the lower part of the painting. “Conservation expertise has been sought in the Netherlands and abroad. We are currently researching the next steps for the treatment of the painting,” they added. The spokesperson said that they “expect that the work will be able to be shown again in the future.” The museum has not yet released the estimated cost of repair for the piece. This is not the first time a Rothko has been damaged. In 2012 Rothko’s 1958 piece “Black on Maroon” was defaced at the Tate Modern by artist Wlodzimierz Umaniec, who ended up getting sentenced to two years in prison. It took 18 months for the painting to be fully restored. In the past, the Dutch museum has asked visitors to pay the repair costs for works they damage. The museum made a visitor pay for the restoration costs of Wim T. Schippers’ three foot-long carpet of peanut butter titled “Peanut Butter Platform,” after they accidentally stepped on it in 2011.
Europeans are starting to avoid travel to the United States over President Donald Trump’s economic brinksmanship and increasingly unwelcoming border stance, two major airlines have warned. “We know there are a lot of customers that are holding back in buying tickets for a little more clarity on... the border, and things like that,” Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith told analysts Wednesday, according to the Financial Times. Transatlantic bookings from Europe for May and June have dropped 2.4 percent compared to the same period last year, the outlet reported. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said the airline group was slashing its planned growth on transatlantic routes in half. “When it comes to vacation trips to the U.S., especially from the German, Austrian and Swiss markets, it’s easy to imagine conversations around the kitchen table where families are saying, ‘We don’t know yet if we really want to go,’” he said. Spohr noted that Trump’s sudden walkback on his tariffs against Europe could help bookings “recover.” Stories of European travelers being detained after arriving at U.S. airports have circulated widely in recent weeks. “Right now, it’s really the new administration that’s scaring people. They’re afraid of going through Customs,” a tour guide in California told France 24.
Michael Bolton opened up about how his rare form of brain cancer has altered his life, saying that “succumbing to the challenges is not an option.” The Grammy-winner was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2023, but he never lost hope. His daughter, Holly, recalled how “he was in recovery in the hospital room singing within minutes.” Bolton told People that his experience has given him a “heightened sense of appreciation” for life. “I find comfort in general more easily,” he said, adding: “It’s unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life.” Since his diagnosis, Bolton has always been surrounded by family, in particular his three daughters, Holly, Isa, and Taryn. He noted how “to know that you’re not alone” is “a big deal.” “We’re in this together, and that’s it,” Taryn added. Yet Bolton still worries if he’s adequately preparing his daughters for the future. He remarked: “It’s a reality of mortality. Suddenly a new light has gone on that raises questions, including ‘Am I doing the best that I can do with my time?’” But the singer remains optimistic, even choosing not to receive a prognosis of his cancer. He “want[s] to keep going,” saying how he’s even come up with a new song title: “Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight." Bolton announced his diagnosis to fans on Instagram in 2024, saying that he would be stepping away from touring for a while.
Rapper Fat Joe has filed a lawsuit against his former hype man over claims he repeatedly called the musician a pedophile on social media. The ’90s rapper, real name Joe Cartagena, claims his longtime hype man, Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, is attempting to extort him in an attempt to collect money he didn’t earn and has resorted to “countless posts on social media containing a torrent of wholly fabricated, grotesque, and scandalous allegations—accusing Cartagena of unspeakable acts such as pedophilia, statutory rape and sexual assault,” according to court documents. Also named in the lawsuit is Dixon’s attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who is also representing Diddy accuser Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in an unrelated case. Fat Joe alleges that Blackburn has threatened to “report him to Homeland Security” via email, while Dixon has made multiple accusations on Instagram that the rapper is sleeping with an underage girl, and alleges that he once flew a 16-year-old girl across state lines for sex. Accompanying the claim was a picture of Joe alongside Diddy and DJ Khaled. Fat Joe has denied all the allegations, calling them “completely false and part of a criminal conspiracy orchestrated between a disgruntled former hype man and his attorney.”
Actress Priscilla Pointer, who had roles in the television show Dallas, the film Carrie, and portrayed mother figures in several other films in the 1970s and 1980s, died Monday, her daughter announced. She was 100. Amy Irving wrote in an Instagram post that her mother died “peacefully in her sleep at the age of 100, hopefully to run off with her 2 adoring husbands and her many dogs. She most definitely will be missed.” Pointer had roles alongside her daughter in six films besides 1976’s Carrie, including Looking for Mr. Goodbar the following year, The Falcon and the Snowman (1985), and Blue Velvet (1986). Pointer was on the CBS show Dallas for six seasons, ending in 1983. For 32 years, Pointer was married to Jules Irving, the artistic director of Lincoln Center, with whom she had three children: Amy, David, and Katie. After Irving’s death in 1979, Pointer married actor Robert Symonds, the associate director of Lincoln Center’s Repertory Theater. Pointer was Steven Spielberg’s mother-in-law for four years in the 1980s due to her daughter Amy’s marriage to the director.
A highway in Alabama was temporarily shut down after a runaway kangaroo interrupted traffic and caused multiple vehicles to crash. Sheila the kangaroo was spotted hopping down Interstate 85 in Macon County after escaping from an enclosure at a nearby petting zoo on Tuesday. Her daring escape proved to be so jarring that it caused two rubbernecking drivers to crash into each other, shutting down the lane. Sheila was unharmed by the crash, but her adventure soon came to an end after she was tranquilized by state troopers and returned to her owners. “She’s back home safe. She’s up. She’s not sedated anymore. She’s eating. She’s drinking. She’s not injured,” said owner Patrick Starr, who runs a pumpkin patch and petting zoo but keeps Sheila as a pet. “She’s a sweet pet. I’m glad she’s back home, and I’m glad everybody slowed down a little bit,” he added. “When somebody said there was a kangaroo of course I didn’t believe it, and nobody believed it. But I’m looking at him,” said Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson following the animal’s capture. “We see a little bit of everything here.”
Amazon’s stock declined more than 2% Tuesday morning after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took a jab at the major retailer, according to Forbes. Amazon is worth a whopping $1.97 trillion in total, which made the drop worth roughly $3.9 billion in market capitalization. The stock recovered and finished down only a fraction, however, after tensions between the Trump administration and Jeff Bezos’ empire smoothed over. In her Tuesday press briefing, Leavitt addressed a Punchbowl News report that claimed Amazon would soon start showing a breakdown of how much of a product’s price comes from the president’s tariffs. Leavitt slammed the move as a “hostile and political act by Amazon,” and President Donald Trump swiftly called Bezos to discuss the matter. The president later claimed that Amazon “did the right thing” and “solved the problem very quickly.” A spokesperson for the online retail giant told The Washington Post (also owned by Bezos) that the plan was “considered” for its discount site Amazon Haul, not its main site. They added the tariff price listing plan was “never approved and not going to happen.”
President Donald Trump knows who he wants to see elected pope by the upcoming conclave: himself. “Who do you see as pope?” a reporter asked the president Tuesday. “As pope? I’d like to be pope,” Trump replied without hesitation. “That would be my number one choice.” Ignoring Trump’s divine delusion, the reporter asked again who he’d like to see succeed Pope Francis, who died at 88 on Easter Monday. “No, I don’t know, I have no preference,” he said, before praising Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York. Trump, who’s said he considers himself a non-denominational Christian, is ineligible for the job as a non-Catholic, despite his papal fantasy. Popes have traditionally been elected from among cardinals under the age of 80, by a conclave of 135 voting cardinals. Dolan, considered a conservative within the church, will be among the cardinals gathering in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel when the conclave begins on May 7. Their choice will likely determine whether the church continues along the relatively progressive path charted by Pope Francis—or if it will shift course back toward a more traditional doctrine.