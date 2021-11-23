CHEAT SHEET
Child Becomes Sixth Person to Die in Christmas Parade Rampage
Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that a child has become the sixth person to die in the devastating Christmas parade attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin. County District Attorney Susan L. Opper says prosecutors now intend to file a sixth count of intentional homicide this week against Darrell Brooks Jr., a 39-year-old from Milwaukee, who allegedly plowed into the town parade, killing six and injuring more than 60 people. Details of the child, whose name was withheld in court, are unclear. So far, more than $1 million in donations have already been raised to assist victims of the Sunday evening tragedy.