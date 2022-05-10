Child Molester Hannah Tubbs Charged With Murder
NEW CHARGES
Hannah Tubbs, a transgender California inmate who was previously found guilty of molesting a child, has been charged with murder, Fox News reports. Tubbs had recently been charged over a 2019 robbery, in which she is being held under her birth name, James Edward Tubbs, on $1 million bond. An arraignment hearing is set for Tuesday afternoon. There is no information as yet on who Tubbs is alleged to have killed. In January, Tubbs, 26, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in 2014 when Tubbs was 17. A judge handed down a two-year sentence to be served at a juvenile facility. Tubbs was later caught on a jailhouse phone call gloating about not having to register as a sex offender because she was under 18 when the crime occurred.