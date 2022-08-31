Child Sex Abuser Caught After Parent Finds Victim’s Letter ‘Written to God’
‘SIMPLY UNBEARABLE’
A child sexual abuser in Texas was caught after a parent found a letter their child had written addressed to God, authorities say. Mark Elliott Jones, 49, was convicted on two counts of child sexual assault and sentenced to 35 years in state prison on Tuesday. According to the office of Collin County District Attorney Greg Williams, Jones had “ongoing access” to two victims, aged 10 and 14, over a period of “several years.” One of the children disclosed Jones’ abuse in a letter to God which was found by their parents, ultimately sparking a law enforcement investigation into Jones in 2019. “The child’s parent reported the information to law enforcement, whose investigation led to the discovery of the second abused child,” the DA’s office said. “It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years,” Willis said in a statement. “But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable.”