Child Star Haley Joel Osment Arrested for Alleged Public Intoxication

The Sixth Sense star Haley Joel Osment was arrested for alleged public intoxication in California last week.

Alongside alleged public intoxication, the actor, 37, was also reportedly booked in Mammoth Lakes for possessing an unidentified controlled substance, local Sergeant Jason Heilam confirmed to People magazine. The Mono County Sheriff’s Office additionally told the outlet that Osment was arrested by the Mammoth Lakes Police Department.

“He was booked and is no longer in custody,” the sergeant noted.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of Osment’s mugshot taken after the incident. Mono County Sheriff’s Office

The former child star was arrested on April 8 during a visit at the Mammoth Mountain Resort, TMZ first reported. He could be seen smiling in a mugshot first obtained by People taken after the incident.

The Mono County district attorney is now reportedly deciding whether or not to prosecute Osment’s case.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office and Osment’s representatives did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Osment is widely known for starring opposite Bruce Willis in “The Sixth Sense.” Getty Images

Osment was previously charged with misdemeanor drunk driving in 2006. The actor, then 18, pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to three years probation.

Osment began his career as a child actor in the 1990s. He helmed a slew of widely acclaimed roles in films like Forrest Gump, and Pay It Forward, and shot to particular stardom after starring opposite Bruce Willis in the 1999 film The Sixth Sense. Osment was recently part of the ensemble cast of Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice.