Child Treated for Bubonic Plague in Idaho

For the first time in 20 years, a child has been treated for bubonic plague in Idaho, The Washington Post reports. The unnamed boy became sick last month; earlier this week, health officials confirmed he was suffering from bubonic plague. Often referred to as “the plague,” bubonic plague is spread when a person is bit by an infected flea. Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, and chills. It’s unclear whether the child got sick in Idaho or from a recent trip in Oregon. The child is reportedly recovering after being treated with antibiotics.