Kids Escape Through Window After Parents’ Murder-Suicide
A Massachusetts couple died in what police say was a murder-suicide Tuesday, with their three kids managing to escape through a window. Police departments from both Oxford and Charlton, Massachusetts responded to a 911 call from a woman who appeared to report a case of domestic violence. The man later also called authorities, prompting state police to arrive. They found the pair dead. Cops also found two children, aged 13 and 4, outside the home after the 13-year-old managed to slip the 4-year-old out of a window so they seek help from a neighbor. The children are under the care of the state Department of Children and Families.