    Children in Putin’s Crosshairs Again as Missiles Terrorize Ukraine

    APPALLING

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Firefighters work at the site of a residential area hit by a Russian military strike in the town of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, May 1, 2023.

    Serhii Lysak/Telegram via Reuters

    Russia unleashed its second devastating airstrike in just three days in Ukraine, leaving dozens of people injured early Monday. Ukraine said it successfully protected Kyiv by intercepting 15 of 18 cruise missiles launched overnight, but major damage was reported away from the capital. Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, said pre-dawn strikes left 25 people needing medical attention—three of whom were children. “In Pavlograd itself, an industrial enterprise, 19 apartment buildings and 25 private buildings, three schools and the same number of kindergartens, half a dozen shops were mutilated,” he added. He said another school in a different location was also damaged. The strikes come after a Russian missile massacred 23 civilians when it hit an apartment building in the city of Uman on Friday.

