Children in UK Are Dying From Inflammatory Disease That May Be Linked to Coronavirus
Children in the United Kingdom have been dying from an inflammatory disease that has suspected links to the coronavirus, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Some infants and children under the age of nine in Italy and Britain have reportedly been experiencing skin flare-ups, swollen arteries, and rashes, symptoms that are consistent with Kawasaki disease. “There are some children who have died who didn’t have underlying health conditions,” Hancock told LBC Radio. “It’s a new disease that we think may be caused by coronavirus and the Covid-19 virus. We’re not 100% sure—because some of the people who got it hadn’t tested positive—so we’re doing a lot of research now but it is something that we’re worried about. It is rare—although it is very significant for those children who do get it, the number of cases is small.”