Child’s Remains Found in Concrete Launch Hunt for Lost Kids
MISSING SINCE 2018
Police are investigating the whereabouts of two missing children from 2018 after the remains of a child were discovered enclosed in concrete in Colorado, according to KKTV. On the morning of Jan. 10, Pueblo Police responded to a call alerting them to the discovery of a container filled with concrete. When the police investigated the container’s contents, they discovered the remains of a child. The police have yet to determine the identity of the victim, or manner of death. As part of their homicide investigation, the police said they were looking into the disappearance of two children, Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez. Although the children have not been seen since 2018, no missing persons report was ever filed. “Specifically, we’re trying to find kind of where these kids were at? Who they were with? When they were last seen? All of that information because we’re kind of starting this investigation late,” said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega, of the Pueblo Police Department. The police did not clarify if the remains had any link to the Dominguez children.