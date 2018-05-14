Chili’s Data Hack Steals Customer Payment Information

Chili’s announced that customer card information from its restaurants may have been “compromised.” The restaurant’s parent company, Brinker International, said a data breach hit some Chili’s locations between March and April, and that some customers’ payment information was accessed in the process. The company did not list the locations affected or how widespread the data breach was. Brinker International said it believes the hack occurred through a malware that was “used to gather payment card information including credit or debit card numbers as well as cardholder names.” Brinker added that it working with a third party to “conduct an extensive investigation to confirm the nature and scope” of the hack, and law enforcement has reportedly been notified.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10