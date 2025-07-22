Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s official: Chili’s booths are now made for walking. Chili’s Bar and Grill has joined forces with Tecovas to launch a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the chain’s infamous red booths. The first-of-its-kind Chili’s x Tecovas collection includes the new ‘Booth Boots,’ handcrafted cowboy boots designed with the same material as Chili’s red booths (available in men’s and women’s styles/sizes) and a matching ‘Booth Belt.’

Chili’s has been a cornerstone of casual dining for 50 years, but over the past two, it’s pulled off an unlikely (and impressive) renaissance. Credit a brilliant social media team and a wave of nostalgic TikTokers chasing the best cheese pull in America—Chili’s Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks, in particular, have reached cult status among five-star foodies and fast food–obsessed mukbangers alike.

Claire Schaper /Tecovas.

In fact, despite its 1975 founding, Chili’s was named Ad Age’s 2025 Brand of the Year, a testament to its enduring—and evolving—appeal. While competitors like TGI Fridays and Applebee’s have floundered in the last decade, Chili’s has reemerged as the go-to affordable dining destination where you can kick off your (Tecovas) boots, sink into a red vinyl booth, split a Triple Dipper with friends, and still leave with money in your wallet.

“There’s no place our guests would rather enjoy a Triple Dipper or frozen margarita than a red Chili’s booth,” said Jesse Johnson, Chili’s Vice President of Marketing. “We thought it would be fun to celebrate this familiar piece of the Chili’s experience by turning it into something truly unexpected for our fans. Our new friends at Tecovas have been the perfect partners in bringing this wild idea to life with their handcrafted boots now reimagined with our booth material.”

Claire Schaper /Tecovas.

While an unexpected partnership, Tecovas was thrilled to celebrate its shared Texas roots with Chili’s. Since its founding in 2015, the western wear brand has quickly become a go-to for cowboy boots, thanks to its blend of timeless craftsmanship, modern design, and unmatched comfort. (As a longtime cowboy boot collector, I can attest that my Tecovas Abby boots are one of the few pairs I can wear all day—no blisters, no aching heels an hour in.)

“Our collaboration with Chili’s is a celebration of our Texas roots and shared love for comfort, hospitality, and making people feel welcome,” says Sam Fodrowski, Tecovas’ Vice President, Brand and Product Marketing. “The limited-edition Chili’s x Tecovas collection pays tribute to two American originals, pairing the design and craft of Tecovas with Chili’s iconic red booth, where so many good stories begin.”

The Chili’s x Tecovas collection will be available exclusively on July 29 while supplies last.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: