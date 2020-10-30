Chill the Fuck Out. This Isn’t Another 2016, and Here’s Why

Molly Jong-Fast, like many of us, is nervous about the election. Sure, the polls look pretty decent for Biden; they looked good for Hillary, right? Not exactly, Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report tells Molly.

In the last couple of weeks of the last campaign, there was so much attention on those freakin’ emails.

“You could see the race tightening. Hillary went from up 11... and then in the very last NBC poll, she was up four points, with 16% undecided,” Walter recalls on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.

This time, though, the pandemic is the focus. And Trump has basically surrendered to the virus.

“Now Biden's up, nine, 10 points with very few people undecided and very few people thinking they're going to vote third party. So it's just, it's a different environment. Biden's a different kind of candidate. And Donald Trump is the president at a time when we're in the middle of a crisis that the majority of Americans don't think he's handled well,” she says.

Then! Sen. Sherrod Brown talks about whether Biden has a shot in increasingly-Red Ohio.

Plus! Rick Wilson debuts the Lincoln Project Time Machine! MAGA junkies chase the Dragon of Cray! Jared Kushner attempts to outsmart a sack of hair! Steve Bannon gets ready to punch out license plates instead of lies! And Eric Trump takes a delightful trip to Frog Dick, Alabama!

Listen to “The New Abnormal” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.