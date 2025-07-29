Chilling CCTV Pic Shows Cop Killer Walking Into NFL Building

A suspected gunman who embarked on a shooting rampage in an office building in Manhattan has died after the brazen daylight incident that rocked New York on Monday.

Footage shows a man with a long rifle walking into the building between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue. The skyscraper houses companies including the National Football League and global investment firm Blackstone.

Footage of the suspect at 345 Park Ave in Manhattan. Handout

Police responded to 345 Park Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Sources told ABC News that surveillance footage spotted the suspect, armed with a long gun, outside the building.

A law enforcement official also confirmed footage to The New York Times showed the gunman walking towards the building wearing sunglasses and carrying the rifle.

Fleeing office workers run from the scene of an active shooter in Midtown Manhattan, Monday, June 28, 2025, in New York City. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The suspect shot and killed a NYPD police officer and at least two others, sources told AP, though police have not confirmed the number of those injured or killed.

The suspect took his own life after barricading himself on the 33rd floor of the building, CNN and ABC report, citing sources.

Police officers and emergency vehicles are seen in a street as police respond to a shooting incident in Midtown Manhattan on July 28, 2025. John Lamparski/AFP via Getty Images

NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said on X, “At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized.”

A motive for the attack is unclear, while a press conference from the NYPD is pending.

New York Mayor Eric Adams posted a video from the scene, requesting those in the building remain inside while investigators conduct a search.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is pictured on the scene of an active shooter in Midtown Manhattan, Monday, June 28, 2025, in New York City. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

“The perpertrator is neutralized at this time,” Adams said. “I’m going to the hospital to speak with the families and loved ones involved in this incident.”

Dan Bongino, Deputy Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation, said on X, “FBI New York Field Office management personnel and agents are responding to provide support at the active crime scene in Manhattan.”