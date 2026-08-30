Chilling Clips Capture ‘Near Disaster’ Flyover of Packed Stadium

Onlookers were left horrified Saturday after a pair of jets flew within 50 feet of a packed stadium in a too-close-for-comfort flyover in South Africa. Viral clips captured the moment the regional airline jets flew over the DHL Stadium in Cape Town—so close to contact that one flew through fireworks that were set off by the ground ahead of a rugby match between South Africa and New Zealand. The stunt was widely condemned, with many saying the spectacle of the low-altitude flyover was not worth endangering the lives of the 56,589 fans who attended Saturday’s match, which South Africa won. “Well, this was insanely dangerous,” said one critic. “Those jets cleared a stadium full of people by just single-digit meters! Near disaster.” The plane’s pilots do not appear to be in any hot water. Their airline, Airlink, has even touted the close call on its social media as “precision” flying.