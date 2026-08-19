Chilling Eye-Bleeding Virus Warning Issued

The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has reached over 5,000 infections. Government data collected Wednesday found that the outbreak is spreading at a faster rate than any other in recorded history, with a 47 percent fatality rate. Data from Congo’s Ministry of Health recorded 2,378 deaths since Sunday, with estimations from the World Health Organization that the disease will spread faster than its 2014 to 2016 outbreaks across West Africa that totaled 11,000 deaths. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday that “the epidemic is far from being under control.” The Ituri province has become a hot spot for the outbreak, but inadequate responses and dangerous living conditions have made the fatal disease increasingly difficult to contain. “If the managers don’t take things seriously, we too will end up withdrawing,” one nurse in the area told the Associated Press. “The way this epidemic is being managed is exhausting.”